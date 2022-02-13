Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia

Following the National Security Advisor’s stern warning for all Americans to leave Ukraine, President Joe Biden expressed his concerns directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging Putin to engage in de-escalation and diplomacy in an hour long phone call. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance, who is in Ukraine evaluating evacuation routes, to discuss the Ukraine’s capabilities against a possible invasion. Feb. 13, 2022