Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia
04:35
Share this -
copied
Following the National Security Advisor’s stern warning for all Americans to leave Ukraine, President Joe Biden expressed his concerns directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin urging Putin to engage in de-escalation and diplomacy in an hour long phone call. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance, who is in Ukraine evaluating evacuation routes, to discuss the Ukraine’s capabilities against a possible invasion. Feb. 13, 2022
Why middle-class Americans are getting ‘the worst of what this economy has to offer’
07:26
Now Playing
Ukrainian Armed forces standing ready as tensions mount with Russia
04:35
UP NEXT
Republican lawmakers rally behind Canada protesters as U.S. auto industry suffers
05:43
Has Facebook reached its peak?
03:56
Latest jobs report reveals post-pandemic recovery for women is well behind men
04:52
Jan. 6 probe widens as committee utilizes tactics typically used against 'mobsters and terrorists'