Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'
05:23
Retired U.S. Army Colonel, Jack Jacobs and Retired Four-Star General, Barry McCaffrey joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and what Ukrainians can expect on the battlefield in the weeks to come. March 6, 2022
