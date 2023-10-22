U.S. works to help free Hamas’ hostages

Two Americans who were being held Hostage by Hamas in Gaza have been released and are readjusting to life back at home. There are still over 200 people still being held hostage by Hamas, most of whom are Israeli. NBC News senior executive editor for national security David Rohde has experience with being held hostage. He was held hostage in Afghanistan by the Taliban for more than seven months. He joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza. Oct. 22, 2023