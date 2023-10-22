U.S. works to help free Hamas’ hostages

Israeli-Hamas war could lead to uptick in hate crimes in U.S.03:37
- Now Playing
U.S. works to help free Hamas’ hostages05:28
- UP NEXT
“They’re the ‘burn it all down’ caucus:” Molly Jong-Fast weighs in on GOP House Speaker fight04:42
Could Trump be the next to stand trial in Fulton County?04:20
'This is a major crisis:' House still without speaker amid intensifying Israel-Hamas war, funding deadline04:22
'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza04:59
Why Kenneth Chesebro's guilty plea is 'powerful' evidence against Trump03:26
Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area04:21
'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas05:02
McCaffrey: Attacks from multiple countries would be a 'major threat' to Israel07:56
NSC confirms death of several American citizens in Israel03:04
How Israel’s far-right government fueled tensions with Hamas02:54
Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures04:31
What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?02:54
Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel04:32
The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas04:16
Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures05:23
Israel’s storied 75-year relationship with the U.S.03:39
How Gaza's public opinion of Israel could have influenced the Hamas attack04:24
Congresswoman Deborah Ross: It is crucial that the U.S. continues to support Ukraine04:30
Israeli-Hamas war could lead to uptick in hate crimes in U.S.03:37
- Now Playing
U.S. works to help free Hamas’ hostages05:28
- UP NEXT
“They’re the ‘burn it all down’ caucus:” Molly Jong-Fast weighs in on GOP House Speaker fight04:42
Could Trump be the next to stand trial in Fulton County?04:20
'This is a major crisis:' House still without speaker amid intensifying Israel-Hamas war, funding deadline04:22
'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza04:59
Play All