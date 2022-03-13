U.S. sanctions on Russian oil has caused gas prices to skyrocket here at home. And now the U.S. is scrambling to replace those imports and get prices back down. Can the U.S. produce more domestic oil? Or should we try to get oil imports from elsewhere? Samantha Gross, Brookings Institution's Energy Security and Climate Initiative director, joined American Voices to help answer those questions. March 13, 2022
Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine
04:08
Now Playing
U.S. weighs options following Russian oil ban
03:02
UP NEXT
Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia
04:55
Russia escalates airstrikes across Ukraine
02:28
Jason Rezaian urges ramped efforts for Brittney Griner
03:43
The next steps in helping Ukrainians amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis