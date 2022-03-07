IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

    07:08

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:18

  • TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

    04:53

  • Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support

    01:28

  • National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    05:24

  • Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'

    05:23

  • The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

    04:53

  • Rep. Boyle: Ukraine aid should get there quickly

    05:05

  • Fears of larger Russian cyber attacks loom

    04:55

  • Inside Putin’s mindset as Russian forces ramp up attacks in Ukraine

    09:07

  • Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power

    04:05

  • Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

    05:35

  • 'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

    05:06

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

    02:53

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

American Voices

U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

05:08

U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to win over Vladimir Putin’s ally, and Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro in order to isolate the Russian leader. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez sat down with her panel to discuss what impact this could have on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. March 7, 2022

  • Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

    07:08

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:18

  • TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

    04:53

  • Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All