U.S. lawmakers ponder how best to help Ukraine

02:35

As a group of over 40 Republican lawmakers ask President Biden to facilitate the transfer of jets to Ukraine, Congressman Marc Veasey (D-TX) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the best ways Americans can assist the Ukrainians without provoking a continental war.March 13, 2022

