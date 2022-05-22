IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

U.S. hospitals in unending crisis mode since start of pandemic

02:51

Hospitals have been in crisis mode for the past two years without reprieve. Atlantic reporter Ed Yong has been following the challenges healthcare workers face during the pandemic. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss why America’s healthcare system is at its breaking point. May 22, 2022

