IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S., G-7 announce new round of sanctions on Russia targeting economy

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats struggle on immigration messaging as they move to lift Title 42

    07:16

  • Why Rudy Giuliani cancelled his interview with the Jan. 6 panel

    03:40

  • 'Putin’s objectives go beyond Ukraine'

    04:11

  • How overturning Roe could test public’s trust of the Supreme Court

    05:15

  • Texas doctor on pre-Roe abortions: ‘We performed them if the woman was deemed suicidal’

    03:59

  • How Democrats can win on abortion rights

    03:14

  • 'The circumstances are right, we just shouldn’t talk so much about it': Concern with oversharing U.S. intel to Ukraine

    04:08

  • GOP lawmakers racing to transform a post-Roe America

    07:13

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter could become the next Fox News

    03:35

  • Off-Broadway musical '¡Americano!' redefines the American dream

    03:28

  • 'An anti-immigration media machine': Study tracks white supremacist talking points online

    06:10

  • Rep. Swalwell: Kevin McCarthy had 'brief affair with courage' after Jan. 6

    03:26

  • How Americans are helping resettle Ukrainian refugees

    03:05

  • January 6 panel to receive thousands of Trump emails from attorney John Eastman

    04:34

  • Study: Climate change increasing pandemic risks by forcing animal migrations

    04:08

  • 'It has no grounding in reality': Republicans accuse undocumented immigrants of voter fraud 

    02:41

  • President Biden hints at moves to relieve student debt

    04:44

  • House Speaker Pelosi travel to Kyiv promising more American help for the Ukrainian people 

    03:12

  • Republicans tap into familiar campaign playbook targeting migrants

    04:01

American Voices

U.S., G-7 announce new round of sanctions on Russia targeting economy

03:17

The U.S. and G-7 announced new sanctions on Russia including prohibiting Americans from providing accounting or consulting services to anyone in Russia. The G-7 leaders said they are committed to banning the import of Russian oil. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor explains the impact these sanctions will have. May 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S., G-7 announce new round of sanctions on Russia targeting economy

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats struggle on immigration messaging as they move to lift Title 42

    07:16

  • Why Rudy Giuliani cancelled his interview with the Jan. 6 panel

    03:40

  • 'Putin’s objectives go beyond Ukraine'

    04:11

  • How overturning Roe could test public’s trust of the Supreme Court

    05:15

  • Texas doctor on pre-Roe abortions: ‘We performed them if the woman was deemed suicidal’

    03:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All