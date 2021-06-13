Tyler Moran: 'We’re taking a more comprehensive approach to the border and to immigration itself'04:42
Vice President Kamala Harris on her first foreign trip in office headed to Guatemala and Mexico as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s work to approach immigration by addressing root causes of migration. Tyler Moran, Special Assistant to the President for Immigration at the White House Domestic Policy Council, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how the White House is putting its immigration plans into action and addressing the humanitarian challenge asylum seekers continue to face at the border.