TX Rep. Colin Allred: ‘What we’re seeing now is the biggest effort to rollback voting rights since the Jim Crow era’02:52
President Biden is commemorating the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” with an executive order aiming to expand voting rights as the “For The People” Act heads to the senate. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez speaks with Texas democratic congressman Colin Allred about how this voting reform bill will protect voters from Republican-led efforts to curb access to the ballot box.