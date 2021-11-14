Two major trials spotlight racial bias in America

Two ongoing trials could have major implications for race relations in the U.S. In the case of Ahmaud Arbery’s death, the defense team has already shown significant racial bias that could impact the outcome of the case. And in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a judge has shown favorability toward white nationalists, which could also impact the case outcome. Jill Wine-Banks, former Watergate prosecutor and MSNBC contributor, and Juanita Tolliver, MSNBC political analyst and democratic strategist, joined American Voices to discuss. Nov. 14, 2021