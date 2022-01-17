Turning negative internet posts into empowering poetry
Whether it’s comments about appearance or politics, just about every woman on social media knows what it’s like to get unsolicited critical comments. Best-selling poet and mother of four, Kate Baer, found a creative way to fight back and turn her negative DMs into poetry. She joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about it and her new book “I Hope This Finds You Well.” Jan. 17, 2022
