IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court race touted as most consequential race of 2023

    06:08

  • The case for indicting Trump: ‘Play unprecedented games, win unprecedented prizes’

    03:31

  • Lawsuit threatens access to abortion pill nationwide

    03:52

  • Trump attacks prosecutors during first 2024 campaign rally

    04:28

  • An unprecedented moment in history

    04:49

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against Ron DeSantis

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Trump vows ‘retribution’ at first official campaign rally

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision

    03:21

  • How the far-right is responding to Trump’s threats against prosecutors

    05:10

  • 'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    04:03

  • Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in January 6 probe

    04:27

  • Trump special counsel secures key witnesses

    04:17

  • Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule

    03:57

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims January 6 was not an insurrection

    03:46

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31

  • Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58

  • Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13

American Voices

Trump vows ‘retribution’ at first official campaign rally

04:09

Former President Trump kicked off his run for re-election in Waco, Texas, paying tribute to the Capitol rioters and vehemently denying his legal troubles have left him “frustrated.” NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks discuss how voters are responding to Trump’s anti-law enforcement message.March 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin Supreme Court race touted as most consequential race of 2023

    06:08

  • The case for indicting Trump: ‘Play unprecedented games, win unprecedented prizes’

    03:31

  • Lawsuit threatens access to abortion pill nationwide

    03:52

  • Trump attacks prosecutors during first 2024 campaign rally

    04:28

  • An unprecedented moment in history

    04:49

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against Ron DeSantis

    03:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All