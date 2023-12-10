IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy

    04:33
  • Now Playing

    Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term

    04:25

  • How Donald Trump could turn the U.S. military into his own army loyal only to him

    04:36

  • Why some people do not want to heal from deep grief

    04:46

  • George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

    03:18

  • Trump floats idea of creating a federal college system that bans “wokeness”

    02:39

  • Trump vows to repeal healthcare for millions

    03:11

  • The disturbing implications of Elon Musk’s tirade at the Dealbook Summit

    04:41

  • Republicans push to pair Ukraine aid with asylum restrictions

    02:53

  • Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    02:37

  • Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08

  • How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

    04:07

  • Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess with aid package to Israel and Ukraine in limbo

    04:05

  • How the Israel-Hamas cease-fire became a reality and what the Biden Administration is doing to keep it going

    03:19

  • A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing

    05:50

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Donald Trump amid gridlock in Congress

    04:55

  • Rep. Robert Garcia on Trump: “He’s setting up something very, very dangerous” if re-elected president

    05:19

  • What Trump’s Thanksgiving rant means for his New York gag order

    02:24

  • 39 Palestinian prisoners have been released from three prisons

    01:29

American Voices

Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term

04:41

Donald Trump is testing the guardrails of America’s judicial system as he seeks a second term in the White House. Adam Serwer, staff writer for The Atlantic and Molly Jong-Fast, special correspondent for Vanity Fair joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Trump bends institutions in order to achieve his policy goals. Dec. 10, 2023

  • Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy

    04:33
  • Now Playing

    Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term

    04:25

  • How Donald Trump could turn the U.S. military into his own army loyal only to him

    04:36

  • Why some people do not want to heal from deep grief

    04:46

  • George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP

    03:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All