Trump team discussed overthrowing election as early as 2019, new lawsuit alleges

04:19

Noelle Dunphy is suing attorney Rudy Giuliani for wage theft and says she had access to thousands of his emails, including correspondence with former President Trump. "#SistersInLaw" podcast hosts Barbara McQuade, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Joyce Vance and Jill Wine-Banks discuss the potential for "blockbuster testimony" from Dunphy and share why they're expecting a Trump indictment in August.May 21, 2023

