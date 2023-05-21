Trump team discussed overthrowing election as early as 2019, new lawsuit alleges

Noelle Dunphy is suing attorney Rudy Giuliani for wage theft and says she had access to thousands of his emails, including correspondence with former President Trump. “#SistersInLaw” podcast hosts Barbara McQuade, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Joyce Vance and Jill Wine-Banks discuss the potential for “blockbuster testimony” from Dunphy and share why they’re expecting a Trump indictment in August.May 21, 2023