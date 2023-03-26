Trump special counsel secures key witnesses

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran has already testified before a federal grand jury, and ex-White House officials will be next after a judge ruled in favor of prosecutors. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and “Strange Days” podcast host Fernand Amandi discuss why former President Trump allowed his lawyer to take the stand and whether criminal charges could help his re-election campaign.March 26, 2023