IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  • House republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41

  • The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44

  • How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  • MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

    04:13

  • Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23

  • Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election lies were bogus

    02:32

  • Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

    03:13

  • Kentucky Republicans strip away rights from trans youth

    03:27

  • Nearing 1 year of war, U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

    03:03

  • New York Times criticized for anti-transgender coverage

    02:48

  • Bad Bunny's [Spanish] performance shows institutions are failing to keep up with the new mainstream

    03:40

  • Why eating culturally relevant foods is important

    03:53

  • How Michael Cohen’s testimony could help take down Trump

    02:17

  • Gov. DeSantis and the future of the Republican Party

    03:29

  • House Republicans ramp up investigations into political rivals

    03:26

  • Race relations expert explains why it’s important to understand the history of American racism  

    06:11

  • House GOP pushes forward with investigation into 'weaponization' of federal government

    03:47

American Voices

Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

04:12

Special prosecutor Jack Smith is seeking testimony from multiple Trump White House officials about January 6, including former Vice President Mike Pence. MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman shares which ex-staffer could be the “linchpin” in the federal case against former President Trump and how soon the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney is likely to announce charges.Feb. 20, 2023

  • Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  • House republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41

  • The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44

  • How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All