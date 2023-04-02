IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump ‘scrambling’ to build defense team after hush money indictment

American Voices

Trump ‘scrambling’ to build defense team after hush money indictment

Despite his online bravado, former President Trump was surprised and “subdued” by the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment, says Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell. He joined MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin to discuss the New York case and why Trump is “extremely likely” to receive a gag order from the judge.April 2, 2023

