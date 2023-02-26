IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump's shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

    04:25
American Voices

Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

04:25

After the release of a redacted report from the special grand jury that investigated possible election meddling in Georgia’s 2020 election, Former President Trump falsely claimed “total exoneration.” A week later Trump returned to the usual playbook of attacking the probe as a “witch hunt.” MSNBC Political Analyst Julián Castro and Harry Litman, Legal Affairs Columnist for the Los Angeles Times joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s shifting narrative following the media blitz by jury forewoman Emily Kohrs.Feb. 26, 2023

    Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

    04:25
