Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

After the release of a redacted report from the special grand jury that investigated possible election meddling in Georgia’s 2020 election, Former President Trump falsely claimed “total exoneration.” A week later Trump returned to the usual playbook of attacking the probe as a “witch hunt.” MSNBC Political Analyst Julián Castro and Harry Litman, Legal Affairs Columnist for the Los Angeles Times joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s shifting narrative following the media blitz by jury forewoman Emily Kohrs.Feb. 26, 2023