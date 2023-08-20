Trump’s ongoing tug-of-war with right-wing media

- Now Playing
Trump’s ongoing tug-of-war with right-wing media02:55
- UP NEXT
Trump declares he won’t show up for GOP debates after RNC Chair says she’s holding out hope he shows up04:33
Georgia Republicans divided over Trump’s indictment02:58
Serving up help & hope to asylum seekers in New York City04:53
5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Ojai, Calif.02:01
Trump’s deadline to surrender to an Atlanta jail overshadows first GOP debate05:08
Threats against those working to hold Trump accountable ramp up05:08
What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for access to Mifepristone04:06
NARAL president on abortion pill ruling: ‘The court continues to ignore science’02:39
Majority of voters favor abortion rights, Ohio is latest example04:12
Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa04:14
Recovery efforts begin after Hawaii wildfires04:30
‘Overlapping conspiracies’: How Trump’s team accessed confidential voter data in Georgia04:17
Inside the push to recruit more young people to Congress04:10
An eyewitness account of the Maui wildfires04:40
Florida approves whitewashed school curriculum05:10
Vice President Kamala Harris expected to play leading role in Biden-Harris reelection campaign03:47
Iowa serves as first chance for GOP candidates to stop Trump in 2024 race02:50
Republicans rally around Trump ahead of potential Georgia indictment03:57
Former Georgia lieutenant governor to testify in Fulton County on Tuesday04:44
- Now Playing
Trump’s ongoing tug-of-war with right-wing media02:55
- UP NEXT
Trump declares he won’t show up for GOP debates after RNC Chair says she’s holding out hope he shows up04:33
Georgia Republicans divided over Trump’s indictment02:58
Serving up help & hope to asylum seekers in New York City04:53
5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Ojai, Calif.02:01
Trump’s deadline to surrender to an Atlanta jail overshadows first GOP debate05:08
Play All