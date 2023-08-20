IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Trump’s ongoing tug-of-war with right-wing media

02:55

Donald Trump has made clear he won’t be attending the first Republican primary debate, hosted by Fox News. In an added snub, Trump is also reportedly plotting counterprogramming with a Tucker Carlson interview. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by President of Media Matters, Angelo Carusone, to discuss the impact of Trump’s current relationship with the right-wing network and what it means for democracy.Aug. 20, 2023

