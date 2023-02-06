IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump's legal troubles are growing in New York

    02:48
American Voices

Trump’s legal troubles are growing in New York

02:48

The Manhattan District Attorney is reopening the investigation into former President Trump’s payout to an adult film star and has already convened a grand jury. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss the challenges of trying Trump for a hush money coverup and how state prosecutors could help.Feb. 6, 2023

