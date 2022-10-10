IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump's legal team urges Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago investigation

American Voices

Trump’s legal team urges Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago investigation

02:18

Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow the special master to review classified information seized from Mar-a-Lago. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray and Washington Post National Columnist Philip Bump joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Team Trump’s legal strategy.  Oct. 10, 2022

    Trump's legal team urges Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago investigation

