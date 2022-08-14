IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Trump’s hypocrisy on display over his handling of 'top secret' documents

04:06

During the 2016 presidential race, Donald Trump repeatedly attacks Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email serve. As President, he even signed a law that increased penalties for mishandling classified information. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and NYU School of Law professor Melissa Murray joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s own misuse of classified documents.  Aug. 14, 2022

