Trump’s DOJ spied on…everyone

First we learned it was members of the media, then members of Congress. New revelations from the New York Times show how Trump’s Department of Justice also obtained metadata records on former White House Special Counsel, Don McGahn. Alicia Menendez and her panel discuss the latest on this fast-evolving story, with former Watergate Special Prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks noting this might even be worse than what Nixon did during the scandal that ended his presidency.