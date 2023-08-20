Trump’s deadline to surrender to an Atlanta jail overshadows first GOP debate

As Donald Trump’s GOP challengers prepare for the first debate without Trump, the former president is preparing to turn himself in at the Fulton County, Georgia jail. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks and MSNBC Political Analyst Jennifer Rubin joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Trump’s long list of legal woes is overshadowing the 2024 presidential race.Aug. 20, 2023