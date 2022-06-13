Trump’s claims of believing the Big Lie won’t cut it in court

Biden and Western Hemisphere leaders announce migration plan04:50
Trump’s former campaign manager to testify at second Jan. 6 hearing03:52
Senate reaches bi-partisan framework for gun bill10:17
Inflation is high, but we're not in a recession03:51
- Now Playing
Trump’s claims of believing the Big Lie won’t cut it in court03:20
- UP NEXT
Law enforcement analyst calls white supremacist groups 'the apparatus of organized hate'03:45
'This time might actually be different': Senators reach gun safety framework05:32
Uvalde School Police Chief defends his delayed response to mass shooting04:33
Gun legislation passed by the House is expected to stall in the Senate03:48
Media Matters president: Jan. 6 hearing ‘dominated’ social media02:51
Trump could face fraud charges for leading the Big Lie03:41
What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief03:30
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis06:32
How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation03:35
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine03:32
Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh04:11
Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings02:11
Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection03:27
Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"04:15
Biden and Western Hemisphere leaders announce migration plan04:50
Trump’s former campaign manager to testify at second Jan. 6 hearing03:52
Senate reaches bi-partisan framework for gun bill10:17
Inflation is high, but we're not in a recession03:51
- Now Playing
Trump’s claims of believing the Big Lie won’t cut it in court03:20
- UP NEXT
Law enforcement analyst calls white supremacist groups 'the apparatus of organized hate'03:45
Play All