American Voices

Trump’s claims of believing the Big Lie won’t cut it in court

03:20

The January 6 Committee is making the case that former President Trump knowingly lied about the 2020 election. Trump’s allies says he fell for his own falsehoods, but that “Kool-Aid defense” won’t cancel out criminal activity, explains former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.June 13, 2022

