Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon

Donald Trump’s criminal defense attorney has been trying to make the claim that Trump is somehow “immune from prosecution” for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss what he thinks the framers of the Constitution would make of that argument, and what the process of holding a former president accountable means for the future standard. Aug. 7, 2023