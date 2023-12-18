Trump’s anti-immigrant remarks casts shadow on Senate border negotiations

During a campaign rally in New Hampshire, Donald Trump said to a crowd that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” It wasn’t the first time the former president and Republican frontrunner used that charged language, and it comes as Senate leaders are working through the weekend to hammer out a deal on stricter border measures. MSNBC’s “American Voices” guest host Julián Castro is joined by MSNBC Political Analysts, Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) and Fernand Amandi, to discuss the impact of Trump’s comments on border policy, and how to combat the anti-immigrant talk. Dec. 18, 2023