American Voices

Trump ramps up new attacks on FBI as he hit campaign trail in Las Vegas

03:48

Donald Trump is continuing his attack on the Department of Justice as he seeks the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. A political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how his rhetoric is leading to real life concerns for the DOJ.July 9, 2023

