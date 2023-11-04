Trump NY civil fraud case leads to contentious testimony, expanded gag order

Donald Trump's eldest sons Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump both testified in the $250 million civil fraud trial against the Trump family and their company. The testy trial lead to an expanded gag order to include the former president's lawyers. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC contributor, Jill Wine-Banks, and Investigative report for The New York Times, David Fahrenthold, to discuss the nature of the trial, the implications of the expanded gag order, and what to expect when Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka testify next week.Nov. 4, 2023