Trump leads GOP field amid friendly foes and legal woes

So far, Donald Trump is leading Republican candidates in the polls despite his legal troubles. And as the 2024 presidential race heats up, Republican hopefuls Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson appear to be the few willing to make the argument over why Trump should not be re-elected. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi, and founder of Country Over Party, Matt Dowd, to discuss the GOP strategy against Trump and why Amandi explains that unicorns aren’t real when it comes to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s election chances.June 18, 2023