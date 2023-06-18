IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A busy June for the United States Supreme Court

  • How Trump’s many trials will stress-test the court system

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the justice system if GOP takes the White House: 'They will tear it down'

    Trump leads GOP field amid friendly foes and legal woes

    Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

  • Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

  • Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

  • Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

  • Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

  • Biden touts pro-labor record as Republicans mull over pardoning Trump

  • 'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

  • 'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial

  • Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

  • J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History

  • Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles

  • The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment

  • Trump denounces federal indictment on campaign trail

  • A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump’s classified documents may have compromised national security

Trump leads GOP field amid friendly foes and legal woes

So far, Donald Trump is leading Republican candidates in the polls despite his legal troubles. And as the 2024 presidential race heats up, Republican hopefuls Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson appear to be the few willing to make the argument over why Trump should not be re-elected. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi, and founder of Country Over Party, Matt Dowd, to discuss the GOP strategy against Trump and why Amandi explains that unicorns aren’t real when it comes to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s election chances.June 18, 2023

