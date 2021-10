Former President Trump is telling his allies to defy subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee as he campaigns for Sen. Grassley in Iowa. But Steve Bannon is already facing criminal charges for refusing to testify, and the White House says “executive privilege” won’t protect Trump, either. Politico National Correspondent Alex Thompson and MSNBC Contributors Jill Wine-Banks and Amna Nawaz share why Trump is losing this power struggle with Congress.Oct. 10, 2021