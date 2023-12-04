Trump floats idea of creating a federal college system that bans “wokeness”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

While Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is full of airing grievance and settling scores – however, he does have at least one new policy idea. Despite floating the idea of shutting down the Department of Education – Trump is now pitching a national university. Adam Harris, a Staff Writer with The Atlantic and Professor of History Ruth Ben-Ghiat joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what Trump’s vague proposal means for education in America. Dec. 4, 2023

