Trump floats idea of creating a federal college system that bans “wokeness”

While Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is full of airing grievance and settling scores – however, he does have at least one new policy idea. Despite floating the idea of shutting down the Department of Education – Trump is now pitching a national university. Adam Harris, a Staff Writer with The Atlantic and Professor of History Ruth Ben-Ghiat joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what Trump’s vague proposal means for education in America. Dec. 4, 2023