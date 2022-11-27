IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes

02:20

Former president Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who is known for his racist and anti-semitic agenda, for dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. Alicia Menendez sat down with political analysts on American Voices to discuss what this dinner could mean for Trump’s re-election bid, as he’s already alienated himself from large factions of the Republican party. Nov. 27, 2022

