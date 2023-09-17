Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden

Donald Trump says his allies in Congress were simply being “proactive” by launching an impeachment investigation into President Biden. “Fast Politics” host Molly Jong-Fast calls Trump’s claim bogus: “[Impeaching Biden] has clearly been an obsession of his for a long time.” She joins CountryOverParty founder Matt Dowd, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s revenge in the House and the potential schedule for his trial in Fulton County, Georgia.Sept. 17, 2023