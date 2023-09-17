IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden

    Speaker McCarthy warns shutdown showdown could backfire on GOP

  Jennifer Rubin: Republicans reveal contempt for Americans' intelligence

  National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids

  Woman shares why she's suing Tennessee over abortion ban

  Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near

  House Republicans blasts lack of evidence to justify impeachment inquiry into President Biden

  The Mahsa Movement one year later

  How Fox News sowed the seeds of the President Biden impeachment inquiry

  Six Colorado voters sue to keep Trump off state's 2024 ballot

  Enrique Tarrio: the Latino Proud Boys Leader who fought for Trump

  A government shutdown looms

  "Latin Ignition" show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

  Why COVID infections are on the rise

  Why Hurricane Lee's rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

  Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

  Abortion bans drain red states of doctors

  As Donald Trump escalates his attack on American institutions, President Biden warns of threats to Democracy

  South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump for president despite long list of federal charges

American Voices

Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden

05:29

Donald Trump says his allies in Congress were simply being “proactive” by launching an impeachment investigation into President Biden. “Fast Politics” host Molly Jong-Fast calls Trump’s claim bogus: “[Impeaching Biden] has clearly been an obsession of his for a long time.” She joins CountryOverParty founder Matt Dowd, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s revenge in the House and the potential schedule for his trial in Fulton County, Georgia.Sept. 17, 2023

