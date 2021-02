Former President Donald Trump delivered his first public speech since leaving office at CPAC. The GOP leader says he has no plans to create a third party and his political journey is far from over. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez discusses what this means with NBC’s Ali Vitali, staff writer for The Atlantic McKay Coppins, and former Florida Republican Congressman and MSNBC political analyst Carlos Curbelo.