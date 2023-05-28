IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Biden and McCarthy reach a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling, sources tell NBC News

Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

Donald Trump is under strict orders not to share evidence from the Manhattan hush money case, including a recording of him speaking to an unnamed witness. Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent for The Nation, tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why there’s “zero chance” Trump will comply.May 28, 2023

