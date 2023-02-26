Trump claims he ‘did nothing wrong’ as nation waits for charging decisions in Georgia election probe

Donald Trump is ramping up attacks against the forewoman of the special grand jury that investigated possible election interference after Georgia’s 2020 election. MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and Hugo Lowell, Political Investigations Reporter at The Guardian joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact of the forewoman’s media blitz in which she told NBC News the special grand jury recommended indictments against more than a dozen people. Feb. 26, 2023