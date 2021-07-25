Trump calls rioters 'a loving crowd' as Pelosi moves forward with 1/6 Commission

As Speaker Pelosi prepares to move forward with the January 6th Commission, former President Trump is calling the rioters “a loving crowd.” It’s one of the reasons why the Speaker’s work is more important than ever. Washington Post White House reporter, Annie Linskey and Insider’s “Voice of Color” editor, Kenya Evelyn joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what to expect in the weeks and months to come.