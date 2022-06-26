IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lulu Garcia-Navarro makes the case for learning why people think the way they do

    03:38

  • Activists are ready to help women as SCOTUS ends Roe

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Trump calls Georgia election officials ‘stupid’ in documentary clip

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    With Roe gone, are LGBTQ+ rights next?

    03:32

  • 1849 Abortion ban back in effect with Roe v. Wade overturned 

    04:30

  • 'Ballot Mule' conspiracy theory gains traction ahead of midterms

    03:38

  • At least six GOP lawmakers asked Trump for pardons

    03:37

  • 'They’re waking up to a lot of sorrow and horror': Day one of a post-Roe America

    03:17

  • 'This is such an enormous step backwards': Sen. Baldwin weighs in on Supreme Court’s Roe decision

    03:11

  • Biden and Western Hemisphere leaders announce migration plan

    04:50

  • Trump’s former campaign manager to testify at second Jan. 6 hearing

    03:52

  • Senate reaches bi-partisan framework for gun bill

    10:17

  • Inflation is high, but we're not in a recession

    03:51

  • Trump’s claims of believing the Big Lie won’t cut it in court

    03:20

  • Law enforcement analyst calls white supremacist groups 'the apparatus of organized hate'

    03:45

  • 'This time might actually be different': Senators reach gun safety framework

    05:32

  • Uvalde School Police Chief defends his delayed response to mass shooting

    04:33

  • Gun legislation passed by the House is expected to stall in the Senate

    03:48

  • Media Matters president: Jan. 6 hearing ‘dominated’ social media

    02:51

  • Trump could face fraud charges for leading the Big Lie

    03:41

American Voices

Trump calls Georgia election officials ‘stupid’ in documentary clip

04:10

Former President Trump’s threats against election workers have made violent harassment the price of political participation. “People like Trump are sending a message: ‘If you don’t count votes the way I want them counted, I will put you and your family in the crosshairs,’” says Tom Nichols, contributing writer for The Atlantic. He joins former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman to discuss the danger to our democracy.June 26, 2022

  • Lulu Garcia-Navarro makes the case for learning why people think the way they do

    03:38

  • Activists are ready to help women as SCOTUS ends Roe

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Trump calls Georgia election officials ‘stupid’ in documentary clip

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    With Roe gone, are LGBTQ+ rights next?

    03:32

  • 1849 Abortion ban back in effect with Roe v. Wade overturned 

    04:30

  • 'Ballot Mule' conspiracy theory gains traction ahead of midterms

    03:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All