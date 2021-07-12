Trump blows out DeSantis in CPAC straw poll

At the conclusion of the conservative CPAC conference in Dallas, former President Trump gave the closing speech. He also got some good news. A new straw poll from the conference shows Trump leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a whopping 51 percentage points, if he in fact runs in 2024. Alicia Menendez talks to a panel of political insiders about what Democrats need to do immediately to make sure Trump doesn’t steal his way to another nomination.