IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney downplays infamous call to Georgia election officials: ‘Aspirational ask’

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota Sec. of State: Trump tried to “hijack” the 2020 election

    03:49

  • Voters re-elect expelled Tennessee Democrats as lawmakers prepare to for special session on gun safety reform

    03:28

  • As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

    04:01

  • Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

    02:39

  • Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

    07:11

  • Trump team denied more time to respond to special counsel's protective order

    05:50

  • Exclusive interview with Biden-Harris campaign manager

    01:05

  • Trump fueled by indictments

    05:13

  • The forgotten story of the “Downwinders.”

    02:43

  • Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump says charges ‘ready to go’

    04:05

  • Justice Alito Op-Ed on Ethics Reform Puts Chief Justice Roberts in a Tough Spot

    04:31

  • What Trump learned from Nixon: Presidency as ‘crime zone’

    04:56

  • How one Canadian wildfire in 2016 is a bellwether for more climate catastrophes

    03:44

  • Trump rivals failing to convince GOP voters to move in a new direction

    05:23

  • Why the Mar-a-Lago cover-up is more of a mess than Watergate

    03:27

  • Biden Administration & Congressional Republicans continue push-pull over immigration

    03:25

  • Trump vows to stay in presidential race even if convicted on felony charges

    03:33

  • Driving Race, Gender and Sex in “Flex” at Lincoln Center Theater

    06:20

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments

    04:35

American Voices

Trump attorney downplays infamous call to Georgia election officials: ‘Aspirational ask’

04:31

With criminal charges expected any day in the Fulton County, Georgia investigation, Donald Trump’s legal team is already testing out a defense. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein discuss why prosecutors will have a much more “compelling” case and how a journalist who walked in on Trump’s fake electors could become a key witness.Aug. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney downplays infamous call to Georgia election officials: ‘Aspirational ask’

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota Sec. of State: Trump tried to “hijack” the 2020 election

    03:49

  • Voters re-elect expelled Tennessee Democrats as lawmakers prepare to for special session on gun safety reform

    03:28

  • As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

    04:01

  • Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

    02:39

  • Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

    07:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All