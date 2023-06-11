Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles

Donald Trump was indicted in the classified documents case, but could face more indictments in the investigation over his potential role in the January 6th attack, and a separate investigation in Georgia over possible election interference in the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin to discuss the mounting legal challenges Trump faces as the 2024 presidential race heats up.June 11, 2023