American Voices

Top Trump attorney says he quit over legal team's in-fighting

02:35

Trump lawyer Timothy Parlatore has resigned from the classified documents investigation after testifying to a federal grand jury and overseeing searches of the former president's properties. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin discusses what Trump's "increasingly dwindling pile of lawyers" means amid his growing legal troubles.May 21, 2023

