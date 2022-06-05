Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Lileana Blain-Cruz is one of three black women to ever be nominated for a Tony Award in the "best direction of a play" category. She nabbed that nomination for her directorial debut at the Lincoln Center Theater, breathing new life into the 1942 classic "The Skin of Our Teeth" by Thornton Wilder. She joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss what led to remake and the power of featuring a nearly all-black cast.June 5, 2022