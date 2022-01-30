Conflicting reports surround Tom Brady's NFL future
04:42
Share this -
copied
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN, but sources told NBC News that Brady contacted the Bucs general manager to inform him he has not made a final decision about his future.Jan. 30, 2022
Now Playing
Conflicting reports surround Tom Brady's NFL future
04:42
UP NEXT
'Say it ain't so!': Fans react to Tom Brady retirement from NFL
03:29
Tom Brady reportedly retiring from NFL after 22 seasons
00:40
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
11:15
NCAA to let each sport set policy on transgender athlete participation
03:39
Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal