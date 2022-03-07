Video sharing app TikTok will limit operations in Russia. In a statement TikTok said, “in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service.” March 7, 2022
Now Playing
TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia
04:53
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support
01:28
National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict
05:24
Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'
05:23
The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine