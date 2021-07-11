There are 'more consequences to Covid-19 than just death,' doctor weighs in on importance of vaccinations

The head of the CDC has said that over 99% of Covid-19 deaths have been among those who are not vaccinated, yet many states in the South and Midwest are still struggling to vaccinate more Americans due partly to disinformation. Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, the co-founder & medical director of GOODSTOCK Consulting, LLC and an associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Virginia, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to share advice for anyone with a loved one who doesn’t want to get vaccinated, and discusses why “long Covid” serves as a reminder of the seriousness of the virus.