    The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 1964

American Voices

The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 1964

03:37

It turns out that Brazil is no stranger to attacks on Democracy like the riot in Brasilia. New York University History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat lays out for American Voices guest host Symone Sanders-Townsend how a coup in 1964 destroyed Democracy in Brazil. What followed was a brutal military dictatorship that lasted 21 years.Jan. 9, 2023

