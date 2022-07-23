IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Republican lawmakers split on same-sex marriage despite overwhelming support among voters

    03:48

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs shares personal story as Congress fights to protect access to contraception

    03:23

  • Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

    01:26

  • Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'

    04:29

  • 'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

    04:39

  • Texas GOP leaders take action on everything but the power grid

    02:00

  • Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial set to begin

    04:28

  • Jan. 6 expects to get Secret Service texts by Tuesday as the panel prepares for final summer hearing

    05:32

  • 'The key job of the leader is to make decisions': Police failures plagued Uvalde school shooting

    03:39

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

    04:38

  • The plot to sabotage American elections

    03:27

  • OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

    03:55

  • 'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

    03:12

  • Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights

    03:20

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over erased text messages

    04:13

  • Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

    00:42

American Voices

The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

02:02

Dr. Uché Blackstock joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the U.S’s growing Monkeypox outbreak and what Americans can do to protect themselves from the disease.July 23, 2022

  • Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06
  • Now Playing

    The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Republican lawmakers split on same-sex marriage despite overwhelming support among voters

    03:48

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs shares personal story as Congress fights to protect access to contraception

    03:23

  • Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

    01:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All